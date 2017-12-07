What sets the Newport Connect apart from other smartwatches is that it still appears to be an analogue watch and cleverly uses the analogue dial to display smart notifications. When the wearer receives a call or message notification on their mobile phone, the watch vibrates and the two hands move to ‘PHONE’, at 2 o’clock for calls, or to ‘NOTIFICATIONS’ at 10 o’clock for messages. A simple push on the crown triggers the movement of the hands back to the time position.

Activity tracking can be viewed by pressing once on the crown. When the minute hand points to ‘ACTIVITY’ at 8 o’clock, the hour hand indicates the activity percentage obtained on the graduated circle at the centre of the dial. The hands return to their initial position two seconds later.

To view the sleep tracker, you simply press the crown for a full three seconds and the minute hand will point to ‘SLEEP’ at 4 o’clock, while the hour hand will indicate the percentage obtained on the graduated circle as well, before the hands return to the time two seconds later.

The next step is for wearers to connect their smartwatch to their smartphones (IOS or Android), and monitor their monthly activity graphics, which can be saved on the cloud and referenced when needed.

Who says 70-year-olds can’t keep up with technology?!