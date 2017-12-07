As part of its 70th anniversary celebrations this year, the Michel Herbelin French Watchmaking Studio took a leap into the future by unveiling its first ‘Made in France’ connected watch model. The piece was launched at Baselworld earlier this year, and really impressed connoisseurs with its classic analogue dial and integrated smart functions.
Inspired by the iconic Newport collection, this timepiece is immediately recognisable. The Newport Connect, however is finished with a strap in FKM, an extremely resistant material that is unique to this new collection. While the timepiece remains true to its ultimate mission: to tell the time, the watch performs multiple functions.
The Newport Connect notifies its wearer of incoming calls and messages, while tracking physical well-being, activity and sleep time, and even offering dynamic coaching according to the wearer’s profile and target goals. For those who travel, they’ll enjoy the helpful feature that automatically resets to local time zones but still keeps track of time in the city of origin, which is a real advantage for those managing time zone shifts.
What sets the Newport Connect apart from other smartwatches is that it still appears to be an analogue watch and cleverly uses the analogue dial to display smart notifications. When the wearer receives a call or message notification on their mobile phone, the watch vibrates and the two hands move to ‘PHONE’, at 2 o’clock for calls, or to ‘NOTIFICATIONS’ at 10 o’clock for messages. A simple push on the crown triggers the movement of the hands back to the time position.
Activity tracking can be viewed by pressing once on the crown. When the minute hand points to ‘ACTIVITY’ at 8 o’clock, the hour hand indicates the activity percentage obtained on the graduated circle at the centre of the dial. The hands return to their initial position two seconds later.
To view the sleep tracker, you simply press the crown for a full three seconds and the minute hand will point to ‘SLEEP’ at 4 o’clock, while the hour hand will indicate the percentage obtained on the graduated circle as well, before the hands return to the time two seconds later.
The next step is for wearers to connect their smartwatch to their smartphones (IOS or Android), and monitor their monthly activity graphics, which can be saved on the cloud and referenced when needed.
Who says 70-year-olds can’t keep up with technology?!