Book to take to a desert island: One I’ve been meaning to read for years, but never get to, is Eckhart Tolle’s The Power of Now.

Style signifier: I love big, bold, and colourful sunglasses. I used to wear a lot of black, but lately, I’ve been delving more into strong hues and prints. I think I’m going more eclectic, and my sunglasses mirror this.

The last object I fell in love with: This fun, colourful top that goes with an apron with embellishments from Marianne Fassler. I try to restrain myself from wearing it every week. Watch brand: Must be a “Rollie” — a Rolex. Even though I don’t own one currently.

Recent travel-destination gem: I went to a few places last year, but Ghana has my heart. It ticked all the boxes for art, culture, rich history, cool spots, and even stunning night life. But the most beautiful thing about my experience there was the kind and generous spirit of its people.

Bedside-table books: My Bible, and African literature such as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Americanah. I’m also re-reading The African Child by Camara Laye and The River Between by Ngugi Wa Thiong’o.

Last wow meal: At ThaiBar, a casual yet chic restaurant/bar in Fourways owned by a good friend, Khethang Malefane. The sushi and duck were great.

Fave music at the moment: I love the Afrobeat sound, and I’m obsessed with music from Nigeria’s Runtown.

Fridge essentials: Water, Woolies fruit mixes, and smoothies for when I’m on the go.

Gift you recently bought: A Gucci handbag for a friend.

Place that inspires and rejuvenates: I love the energy I get from New York. I always come back energised and fired up.

What Wanted readers have to know about: The Nigerian art and fashion scene. There are some great designers coming out of Lagos. as well as incredible artists and world-class galleries. I’m excited that I’ll be exploring the country’s art scene this year.

Latest wardrobe addition: A stunning black shirt, and a dress from our new range of clothes, Capsule by Neo Luxury Bar. The collection is available at our store.

Dream dinner party guests: The key word is “dream”, right? Black Coffee, Oprah Winfrey, LeBron James, Cyril Ramaphosa, Nana Akufor Addo, Tsitsi and Strive Masiyiwa, Mo Abudu, Adrian Gore, Akon, Patrice Motsepe, Mama Nike Davies-Okundaye, Wizkid, and Naomi Campbell. I think it would be quite a party, right? And hopefully, the wisdom, success, and ability to do amazing things that shift societies would rub off.