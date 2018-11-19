He frequently refers to the idea of left- and right-brain thinking, and his approach to fashion design is proof that he taps into both — a skill he got from his creative, fashion-designer mother and technical, geologist father. With a degree in engineering and an MBA to his name, Avbovbo clearly used to gravitate towards the technical, but his creative side has always had a powerful pull. After his MBA, he decided to tap into his right-brain thinking in a more meaningful way by creating products that had the modern man in mind — because, for Avbovbo, human-centred design is crucial.

“People don’t wear individual items of clothing: they wear outfits for occasions. So if you are a brand or a clothing store, you need to get people from point A to point B — get them from who they are to be the best-dressed version of themselves, with the least amount of stress. It can’t be a matter of just pressing a button, and someone hands something over to you, it needs to be emotional,” he says.

AVBOVBO RECOMMENDS

The first item of clothing you were excited to own? I was six years old, and it was a multicoloured rugby shirt that my mom bought for me.

Your style icon? Ryan Gosling: he’s a bit more edgy, but he makes it look effortless.

Best style advice you’ve ever received? Be yourself: don’t try to be someone else. Know what you like when it comes to colours and proportions.

The last item you bought and loved? A magazine on contemporary African art and design called Luxe Noir.

What are you listening to right now? A podcast called Slow Burn about US presidents getting impeached; also an NPR podcast called Left Brain, Right Brain.

Favourite restaurant? Alara in Lagos, Nigeria. It’s a concept store and restaurant that serves contemporary African cuisine.

Favourite fragrance? Tacit by Aesop.

Favourite city? New York.