But the good times weren’t to last. Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe’s land grabs in 2000 saw bookings for the lucrative Victoria Falls route fall 60%, cutting overall turnover 40%.

Rovos Rail diversified by offering golf tours and expanded into Namibia, and the business slowly recovered. By 2006, demand for Victoria Falls returned, but there were more challenges waiting down the line. In 2008, 12 carriages burnt in the Rovos depot at Capital Park station, while a derailment near Centurion in 2010 claimed the lives of three staff members. The 2008 global financial crisis also hit the business, bringing yet another shortage of well-heeled passengers.

But Vos seems a pragmatic optimist at heart, and since 2012 Rovos Rail has been on an even keel, putting cash away for a rainy day and extending its fleet. In 2016, Rovos Rail also took over the rolling stock, brand, and staff of rail-operator Shongololo Express, steadily integrating the two operations into aligned, but stand-alone products.

Keeping trains running on time is an uphill battle in South Africa though, with frequent — and lengthy — delays due to signal failure and cable theft. They’re an irritation for high-rolling guests paying north of R20 600 for their journey, but they also leave Rovos Rail out of pocket as overtime and staff costs kick in.

After 30 years of juggling such concerns, you could forgive Vos for running out of steam. Instead, he’s stoking the boiler to inaugurate a new route. This July a Rovos Rail train will depart from Dar es Salaam in Tanzania. Its destination? Across Tanzania, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the Angolan port city of Lobito, 15 days and more than 3 000km away.

“Immigration has been our biggest headache, because people need visas, and some of the border posts are in the middle of bloody nowhere,” says Vos, who has made multiple trips north to smooth out bureaucratic red tape.

There’s frustration, but I sense he relishes the challenge. Why else would he fly out (incidentally, Vos is a qualified pilot and owns a Lancair IV) to negotiate with immigration officials and test-ride the track on a rustic trolley-train.

“A passenger train has never — ever — run from Dar es Salaam to Lobito,” says Vos with a smile. “We’ll be the first passenger train to run from one side of Africa to the other.”