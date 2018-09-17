What is on Wanted’s hot list this week

GUCCI DRESSES ELTON JOHN

Elton John has kicked off his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour – with a stage wardrobe created entirely by Gucci.

Without a doubt sartorial brothers in arms, Elton John and Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele have forged a great friendship in recent years and Elton John’s flamboyant style signature can often be seen on the Gucci catwalk.

The tour wardrobe includes everything from sequined tailcoats to silk robes and embellished loafers. I’m prepared to bet the sunglasses won’t be very quiet either. Now let’s hope the Yellow Brick Road winds it’s way to South Africa too so that we can witness this beautiful moment in fashion and music for ourselves!