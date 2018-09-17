What is on Wanted’s hot list this week

GUCCI DRESSES ELTON JOHN
Elton John has kicked off his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour – with a stage wardrobe created entirely by Gucci.
Without a doubt sartorial brothers in arms, Elton John and Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele have forged a great friendship in recent years and Elton John’s flamboyant style signature can often be seen on the Gucci catwalk.
The tour wardrobe includes everything from sequined tailcoats to silk robes and embellished loafers. I’m prepared to bet the sunglasses won’t be very quiet either. Now let’s hope the Yellow Brick Road winds it’s way to South Africa too so that we can witness this beautiful moment in fashion and music for ourselves!
PROTECTORS OF THE PLANET
I am a huge fan of the thoughtful and thought-filled designs of Evolution designer, Amanda du Plessis. On her way back from Maison et Objet in Paris as we speak, Amanda always finds a meaningful concept for her annual collection of soft furnishings – often based on natural history research in our local archives. This season Amanda hits the sweet spot. “Protectors of the Planet” is her tribute to the likes of David Attenborough and Dr Kerry Sink who have devoted their lives to communicating the news of our planet’s plight.
It was the South African Biodiversity Institute that helped her to discover the pressed Sea Algae in a book by William Tyson, back to 1908 – providing exquisite graphic inspiration for the new collection.
MICHAEL KORS
One of the highlights of the international fashion weeks, is watching Anna Wintour sum up the highlights of each city in a three-minute video. She captures the essence of the mood and you know if she mentions a particular designer, that name is likely to be going stratospheric very soon. Not that Michael Kors needs to be anointed, but happily this spring, the New York crowd were youthful, energetic and optimistic, said Ms Wintour. I couldn’t agree more, and loved the colour and modern edge that Mr Kors has discovered.
LACOSTE RIDES AGAIN
That famous French crocodile has been quiet, but I’m crazy about the understated sexiness of the Paris Polo classic golf shirt from Lacoste – ever so slightly reimagined.
Designed as an alternative to the everyday shirt, the Paris Polo frees the outline of the body and blends different styles. It has a slim straight fit, reduced length at the hips and no comfort slits on the sides. It has a collar band and a thin concealed button placket to allow easy combination with a blazer or a casual jacket.
Available in 15 colours, the crocodile is discreetly embroidered in the same tone as the shirt.