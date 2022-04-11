As I stood and silently judged the domestic departures shloomp, kitted out in my Breton-stripe shirt and a Panama too, it dawned on me that Gerald had taught me his Wasp-ish ways well. He loved a tweed jacket and a checked shirt. He had V-neck jerseys in every bold colour imaginable and went through a major braces-and-cravat stage. He wore the right kind of suits in the corporate years — and, thank the fashion gods, would never have considered a “fun” or club tie.

When my mom, my sister or I wore something he liked, he’d say, “Hell, you girls are hot stuff!” If we were wearing something that he wasn’t keen on and we protested, his response would be, “When I did my tailoring apprenticeship on Savile Row, that is not what they taught me.” Who could keep a straight face when a management consultant made that kind of totally audacious and blatantly fabricated claim?

Once, he returned from a London trip with a new Burberry trench coat for my mom in his hand luggage. It fitted her as though he had, in fact, tailored it on Savile Row. Dad was no great gift-giver, so when we marvelled that that one was wildly on the money, he said he’d spied a lady in the Burberry store who seemed the right size and made her try it on.

I hope I’ll inherit the trench one day — for now, I’m thrilled to have raided Gerald’s piles of jerseys and cardigans. They are over-sized, but, as my sister informs me, this is very on-trend. I’m not ruling out the burnt-beyond-belief workshop version either.