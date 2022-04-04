ND: You mentioned the issue of empowering women. In South Africa, with apartheid and racism, don’t you sometimes feel that if we focus too much on women, we leave behind our boy children? We know that most top positions are male dominated, but again, male dominated among other ethnic groups, not so much Africans. How do we nudge our male children along?

JD: It’s a very important point, that as we raise the agenda for women we also pull boys along. But, as you know, there’s still a long way to go before we get equity. I think we share our passion to lift as we rise. Would you associate it with how you were raised?

ND: One of my role models was my brother, Mluleki Dlova. He died at a young age, and it was at his funeral that I learned how much he used to do at Gillette, as CEO of a department. I learned how much he was doing to help the staff and create bursaries for students because he was in a position of power. That was also something that planted a seed.

JD: You [underestimate] the impact that your family has on you till you live your life. My mother was a teacher, my husband Sizwe Nxasana’s dad was a teacher, and then we decided to start Future Nation Schools. Something that would frustrate us when we were raising our children was finding a school that would celebrate who they are. Where you show up as an African and that is embraced. As you grow older you become able to do something that’s positive that will change the status quo for your people and generations to come. What do you say to someone who’s in a leadership position who can solve problems for people who are left out of solutions because their problems don’t seem to matter?

ND: Try to work with like-minded people. You will knock on many doors, but don’t give up, believe in yourself and believe in what you are doing.

• Dr Judy Dlamini is the chancellor of the University of the Witwatersrand and the founding chairperson of Mbekani Group. Forbes magazine in 2020 named her as one of Africa’s 50 most powerful women

• Prof. Ncoza Dlova is a renowned dermatologist who made history as the first African female dean of the UKZN’s School of Clinical Medicine and helped identify the gene that causes alopecia in ethnic hair