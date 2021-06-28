Essential grooming products? An ex-girlfriend, now-friend introduced me to Kiehl’s, a fantastic brand with excellent innovation. Kiehl’s Vital Skin-Strengthening Super Serum is my absolute favourite.

Essential tech? I’ve been an Apple user since the iPhone 4. To be honest, I couldn’t tell you anything about any other products. Don’t know, don’t care.

Your single most sentimental and important object? I never studied music but have always been drawn by the physical aesthetics and the talent to play a piano. Some years back, my ultra-generous best mate and business partner gifted me a Yamaha Disklavier Enspire upright. It nourishes my soul when my children play.

Where do you dine out? Dolci Café in Craighall Park in Johannesburg is a quaint, understated family-owned trattoria. It’s another success for Mama Luciana Righi, whom we know from Osteria Tre Nonni and Assaggi, and her daughter chef Jackie Righi-Boyd — a true culinary dynasty.

A watch that you love? The Panerai Luminor Marina 44mm. It offers sophisticated movements with large, sporty cases in very contemporary design. I’m also eyeing a 1970s Tudor Submariner. The luxury watch as an investment class is back en vogue.

The last place you travelled to that captured your heart? In the 1950s, Shanghai was a fishing village. Today it is like New York on steroids. Bright, young, fashionable locals, a large expat community engulfed by Chinese hospitality — it’s hard to find anything else like it. I can’t wait to see it again, because it has no doubt enjoyed another facelift since my last visit.