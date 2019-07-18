St Helena is the ultimate destination for a bucket-list adventure. This 122km volcanic sub-tropical island boasts unparalleled, undulating landscapes, an abundance of wildlife and vegetation, and a fascinating history.

Previously tourists could only get to St Helena island by travelling for five days aboard a mail ship. The island is now easily accessible with Airlink’s scheduled flights from Johannesburg on Saturdays and additional flights from Cape Town between December 2019 and February 2020.

This Atlantic Ocean jewel offers hiking, birding, sport fishing, and diving for the experiential traveller during peak season.