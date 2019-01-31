With spectacular natural landscape, an abundance of endemic wildlife and vegetation, and a rich history, St Helena is the perfect destination for travellers who are looking to step off the beaten track. This enchanting 122km² island paradise, lush with subtropical vegetation, will make you feel as if you’ve escaped to another world.

When the Portuguese first landed on St Helena in 1502, the island was uninhabited. It soon became an important stop for ships sailing between Europe and SA and Asia. St Helena became a British Crown Colony in 1834, after being an East India Company colony. Today it’s a British Overseas Territory.

Until now, tourists could get to St Helena only by travelling for five days aboard a mail ship. Airlink is the first-ever and only airline to fly to this mystical island, making it much more accessible.

WATCH | The beauty of St Helena: