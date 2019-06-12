Upington is also the gateway to the iconic Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park. Here, the terracotta dunes of the harsh Kalahari Desert are home to abundant and diverse wildlife. Some of Southern Africa’s largest lion prides roam the plains, and the park was declared a lion conservancy in 2005.

It is one of the few places where tourists can see rare, black-maned lions in the wild. These lions are the same species as those found across Africa; however, their sheer size, coupled with their striking manes, make them seem more regal than the lions found in other regions. Throughout Africa, lions are battling extinction and, according to the African Wildlife Foundation, could vanish by 2050. Places of preservation and protection, like the Kgalagadi, then become all the more important.

The Spitskop and Witsand nature reserves lie even closer to Upington. While they are significantly smaller than the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park (which spans vast areas of South Africa and Botswana), they also boast an incredible range of wildlife. The Spitskop reserve is known for the explosion of flowers that bloom after the summer rains, carpeting the usually sandy flats and rocky outcrops, while Witsand’s white sand makes for a dazzling contrast to the shimmering red sea of the Kalahari dunes.

There is plenty to do in the town itself, where cosy coffee shops, eclectic craft markets and fascinating museums make this quaint little town a perfect winter getaway.

