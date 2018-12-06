Nestled in the heart of Limpopo, the picturesque town of Hoedspruit is a hidden gem among SA’s holiday destinations and a must-tick on any nature lover’s bucket list. It’s also ideally situated between the iconic Kruger National Park, surrounding game reserves and lodges, and the Blyde River Canyon — making it the perfect place to start your next adventure.

Hoedspruit’s Eastgate Airport provides air access to a bevy of nearby private game reserves. The luxe lodges at the Kapama Private Game Reserve, The Thornybush Collection, Royal Malewane, Karongwe Portfolio, and Goranga Safari Camp are all just minutes away.

You’re also just a quick drive from the Kruger National Park (via Orpen Gate). The Kruger boasts nearly 2-million hectares of unparalleled natural diversity. It’s also where you’ll find concession lodges that include Rhino Post Safari Lodge, Plains Camp, Hoyo Hoyo Tsonga Lodge, Hamilton’s Tented Camp, and Imbali Safari Lodge. Both flora and fauna abound in the park — as do surprises. Perhaps you’ll run into a Zambezi shark (which can live in both salt and fresh water) — one famously ventured upstream of the Limpopo River and was spotted there.