6. HOME CONNECTIVITY

In some countries, even your toothbrush is connected to the internet, and the number of connected automated gadgets is skyrocketing, but here we are still lacking in this department.

We do have some form of fibre internet structure, which could support a bunch of automated and connected devices. It would be nice if we could get dinner started and the air con switched on while we sit in traffic on the way home. We don't need to go as far as automated kitty litter boxes that were debuted at CES – the annual tech trade show that took place in Las Vegas last week – but there are a host of more meaningful gadgets which could make our lives easier

7. 4K GOING CHEAP

8K is here in the form of TVs in every shape and size; some the size of a wall and others that can roll up like yoga mats. But, as it stands, you will have to cough up R62,000 to get your hands on one. Plus, it won’t make much of a difference to your HDMI DStv watching experience. If anything, it’ll make your rugby game look worse and not even your Xbox One X is ready for that kind of drama. Instead, this means 4K TVs will be going cheaper. It might be time to nab one of those, even outside the Black Friday hustle.