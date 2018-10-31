Here is everything you want to hear right off the bat. The iPhone Xs Max is great. Its new size makes the most of its wonderfully clear screen. The promise of true-tone colours has once again been delivered, especially when using the purposefully-designed home-screen images provided. The once irksome lack of home-screen button movements has become a thing of the past and it’s only a matter of time before other cellphone makers follow suit. And the warm hues on the camera are wonderful. It is a truly fantastic phone.

The problem is that this could have been said about the previous iPhone X, save the screen size. And except for the deeper inner workings of the privacy settings, the phones are pretty much the same.

The camera is exactly the same spec wise, with a few software tweaks, which make a marginal difference in quality.