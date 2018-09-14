Tim Cook took to the stage on Wednesday night to give Apple fans the news that the company had just sold its two-billionth Apple product.

The Apple CEO says 98% of iPhone users loved last year’s X Phones, despite what reviewers said – in fact loved them to the point that they made Apple $130bn (R1.9trillion) in revenue this year alone.

The company that became the first to exceed $1 trillion in value had social media on fire last night with its unveiling of the bigger and better Apple Watch 4 and three new iPhones of the X variety. However, my attitude could be summed up in a tweet by @kidnoble: “So funny how every year they say ‘It’s the most advanced iPhone we’ve ever created!’ I mean … I would hope so. It’s new.”