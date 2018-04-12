Every few years there is a phone that denotes a level of status. For ages you could get nowhere in the business world without dropping your BBM pin, then a sea of iPhones would smack down on the boardroom table akin to the iconic business card scene in American Psycho only to give way to the bipartisan debate of Samsung vs reluctant to migrate iPhone users. Sure there are sizable fringe groups with their renegade Motorola’s, Sony’s and Nokia’s, all fine phones in their own respect, but we know that it’s always been a two party race for a while... that is, until now.

Huawei, one of China’s biggest cellphone and tech brands, is currently ranked as the 3rd in the world when it comes to smart phones. It saw a 61% growth in numbers last year and now sports 340-million users in over 200 countries. In the last year alone they have tripled their market share in South Africa and currently have 6.1 million users in the African and middle eastern region.