In darkness our irises expand and contract so as to maximize light, and it is this phenomenon that has inspired Samsung’s new phone camera. A chip integrated into the camera allows it to run two apertures simultaneously and take photos in ridiculously low light settings. In fact, you can see better in the dark looking through your camera screen than you can with your actual eye. This, together with its super (and we mean super) slow-mo feature arguably make it the best phone camera on the market today. Just to make sure, we asked professional fashion and portrait photographer, Tarryn Hatchett what she thinks.

Firstly, let’s see what we’re up against. What camera do you normally use? Canon 5D MarkII and a vintage Polaroid

Did the Samsung impress you enough to consider it a replacement for your camera or do you think phone cameras still have a way to go? The Samsung definitely impresses me. Maybe I’m a little old school, but I love the feeling of a camera in my hands. I do think, however, that the S9 image quality is of a high enough standard that people would battle to tell the difference on some shots.