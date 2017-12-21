Tis the season for giving! You’ve been good and worked hard this year, so you deserve nice things. We at Wanted are here to help you out with some ideas for gifts… for yourself. And some smaller things for other “loved ones.”

INSTANT CAMERAS

For you: Polaroid One Step 2

The original is finally back, after many a misstep and failed tries to relaunch the brand fully merging with The Impossible Project. Here then is Polaroid’s first vintage inspired instant camera in a decade. Better news still, it’s actually quite reasonable coming in at only R1324 ($99) – obviously with most instant cameras, the part where it hurts your wallet will always be the film but they have made a massive effort to bring the price down to about R214 for a pack of 8 shots. Although at the moment you can only buy it online and ship it here, there are rumors it may be available on SA soil soon.