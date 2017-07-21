Travel apps abound but how to choose the one that appeals to your personal travel style? Follow your fashion nose, that’s how.

The house of Gucci has decided that its very many followers are likely to fancy a little more than just the latest fashion – they want to live the Gucci life on holiday and brag about it with a collection of bag patches.

So this is how the new app works: Gucci has identified those locations that reflect the taste and values peculiar to the house and has designated them Gucci Places. Each Gucci Place will have its own dedicated badge, inspired by the Place in question. These badges will reflect Gucci’s eclectic aesthetic and will incorporate motifs that suggest the specific location – a coat of arms, perhaps, or a design detail from a building.