SA was actually the first country outside of the US to launch with three cities simultaneously. Lits explains: “It really is about ensuring cars are available

when people want them, whenever and wherever they are.” Since Uber launched in Jozi in August 2013 it has reduced the average time of arrival of drivers from around 14 minutes to less than five minutes.

“That is how we measure our success; when you are able to get a safe, reliable ride at the push of a button within just a few minutes, at any time and anywhere in the city. Our aim has always been to get the ‘estimated time of arrival’ to as little time as possible, and we are committed to reducing the average pick-up time even further.”