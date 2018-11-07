The Moschino [tv] H&M collection will be available online and in select stores from November 8 2018.
Image: H&M

The much-hyped Moschino [tv] H&M collection is about to drop in SA and — if the brand's previous designer collaborations are anything to go by — fashionistas will be going off the rails to get their hands on it.

Italian fashion brand Moschino will be H&M’s 18th designer partnership carrying on from previous collaborations with the likes of Versace, Balmain and Erdem.

Jeremy Scott, Moschino's creative director, is known for the tongue-in-chic way he explore themes like consumerism and pop culture, so it's not surprising that this collaboration is H&M’s most playful yet.

Mesh-knit merino wool dress, R1,499, and over-the-knee boots, R5,599, Moschino [tv] H&M collection.
Image: H&M
Hooded bomber jacket, R2,299, T-shirt, R529, and patterened trousers, R1,199, Moschino [tv] H&M collection.
Image: H&M

“Its humour meets haute couture meets the street,” says Scott. Think cartoon prints, bold colours, lots of gold and sparkle, and avant-garde silhouettes. “Denim pieces are all twisted into something else. Puffers and jackets are reconfigured into cropped things or double-long things".

The Moschino [tv] H&M collection includes menswear, womenswear and accessories for both you and your fur baby (there's a jacket, hoodie and collar-and-lead for dogs). Prices range from R179 for a gent's iPhone case to R5,599 for a pair of lady's over-the-knee boots. 

It's available in store (H&M Sandton City and V&A Waterfront) and online from Thursday, November 8.  

THE FIVE BEST BUYS:

- Additional staff reporting. 

