The much-hyped Moschino [tv] H&M collection is about to drop in SA and — if the brand's previous designer collaborations are anything to go by — fashionistas will be going off the rails to get their hands on it.

Italian fashion brand Moschino will be H&M’s 18th designer partnership carrying on from previous collaborations with the likes of Versace, Balmain and Erdem.

Jeremy Scott, Moschino's creative director, is known for the tongue-in-chic way he explore themes like consumerism and pop culture, so it's not surprising that this collaboration is H&M’s most playful yet.