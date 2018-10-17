Production: Sharon Becker
Image: Ross Garret

Dress, R2,650, Pringle of Scotland; bodysuit, R5,560, Wolford; necklace, R450, Nicci Boutique

Image: Ross Garret

Dress, R18,590; parka, R11,190, both Burberry; Moschino sunglasses, R3,950, Safilo

Image: Ross Garret

Blouse, R3,995; trousers, R4,795, both Tiger of Sweden; earrings, R3,490; necklace, R1,590, both Kirsten Goss; scarf, R2,790, Burberry

Image: Ross Garret

Tom Ford dress, R46,900; Tom Ford leggings, R19,900, both 2A; Moschino sunglasses, R3,640, Safilo

Image: Ross Garret

Swimsuit, R849, Summer Heart; track top, R22,100; trousers, R15,200; earrings, R8,400; cuff, R6,000; watch, R29,200; rings, from R5,000 to R6,000 each; bag, R67,800, all Gucci

Image: Ross Garret

Swimsuit, R849, Summer Heart; shirt, R18,995; bag, R33,500, both Versace; Carrera sunglasses, R4,330, Safilo; courts, R2,990, Europa Art

Image: Ross Garret

Track top, R22,100; earrings, R8,400; scarf, R2,300, all Gucci

Image: Ross Garret

Dress, R61,550; socks, R1,500; heels, R14,650, all Prada

- From the October 2018 edition of Wanted.

