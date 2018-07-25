The logo is back. From Fendi’s collaboration with Fila, to Gucci’s reignited double G’s, logomania has reached a whole new level. Luxury brands are reinventing their logos to give luxury clothing serious street cred and the new season “look at what brand I am wearing” allure is perfect for an Instagram-driven world. Here are four easy ways to tap into this season’s logomania trend.

HEAD-TO-TOE COMMITMENT

Pledge some serious brand allegiance by wearing full-look logo prints. From printed dresses to pants and shoes, brands are turning their logos into eye-catching and ultra-cool prints and patterns that make it easy for you to make a branded statement.