The logo is back. From Fendi’s collaboration with Fila, to Gucci’s reignited double G’s, logomania has reached a whole new level. Luxury brands are reinventing their logos to give luxury clothing serious street cred and the new season “look at what brand I am wearing” allure is perfect for an Instagram-driven world. Here are four easy ways to tap into this season’s logomania trend.
HEAD-TO-TOE COMMITMENT
Pledge some serious brand allegiance by wearing full-look logo prints. From printed dresses to pants and shoes, brands are turning their logos into eye-catching and ultra-cool prints and patterns that make it easy for you to make a branded statement.
LOOK-AT-ME HANDBAGS
The new “It” bag steals the show with bold logos emblazoned in a variety of ways. Whether you like them with logos galore, like those in the new Fendi collection, or with a single logo on the clasp, a handbag is a great investment piece that can make a serious statement.
CHATTY STRAPS
Play with outspoken logos and branding on everything - including belts, bags and even on your shoe straps, as seen at Christian Dior. Not only is this a subtle option to add logos to your everyday wear, it’s also probably the most versatile way.
THE CLASSIC LOGO TEE
The logo T-shirt is an easy, yet surefire, way to splash some logo into your wardrobe. Pair it with anything from your favourite pair of jeans to a pleated or leather skirt and you are good to go.