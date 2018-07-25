The logo trend is back with Fendi is owning the runway
The logo trend is back with Fendi is owning the runway
Image: Getty Images

The logo is back. From Fendi’s collaboration with Fila, to Gucci’s reignited double G’s, logomania has reached a whole new level. Luxury brands are reinventing their logos to give luxury clothing serious street cred and the new season “look at what brand I am wearing” allure is perfect for an Instagram-driven world.  Here are four easy ways to tap into this season’s logomania trend.

HEAD-TO-TOE COMMITMENT

Pledge some serious brand allegiance by wearing full-look logo prints. From printed dresses to pants and shoes, brands are turning their logos into eye-catching and ultra-cool prints and patterns that make it easy for you to make a branded statement.

Fendi
Fendi
Image: Getty Images
Fendi's new F's
Fendi's new F's
Image: Getty Images

LOOK-AT-ME HANDBAGS

The new “It” bag steals the show with bold logos emblazoned in a variety of ways. Whether you like them with logos galore, like those in the new Fendi collection, or with a single logo on the clasp, a handbag is a great investment piece that can make a serious statement.  

Dior clutch
Dior clutch
Image: Getty Images
Gucci Handbags
Gucci Handbags
Image: Getty Images

CHATTY STRAPS

Play with outspoken logos and branding on everything - including belts, bags and even on your shoe straps, as seen at Christian Dior. Not only is this a subtle option to add logos to your everyday wear, it’s also probably the most versatile way.

Off-White belt
Off-White belt
Image: Getty Images

THE CLASSIC LOGO TEE

The logo T-shirt is an easy, yet surefire, way to splash some logo into your wardrobe. Pair it with anything from your favourite pair of jeans to a pleated or leather skirt and you are good to go.

Versace logo tee
Versace logo tee
Image: Getty Images
Alitalia logo tee
Alitalia logo tee
Image: Getty Images

You might also like...

The bigger the better: how to master volume dressing

This season, volume is a must with voluminous sleeves, wide legs and ruffles coming to the fore
Style
1 year ago

The beret is making a serious fashion comeback

The humble beret has seen many incarnations in its time, and none is more revolutionary than this current accessories trend
Style
1 year ago

As good as new: update your look with these five accessories

Accessories are a surefire way to transform your lacklustre outfits. Here is our pick of essential items
Style
6 months ago

How to wear bold colour

Regardless of the season, bold colour gives you an instant sartorial boost. Here’s how to work attention grabbing colour into your wardrobe
Style
1 year ago
© Wanted 2019 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X