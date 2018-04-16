The menswear collections ended Fashion Week on a strong note with the shows being both entertaining and inspirational. The designers who had the privilege of showing last included; De Mil, Ellen Madie, The Watermelon Social Club, Bi Parel, Esnoko, Bayanda Khatini and Otiz Seflo.

Here are some of our favourite moments:

Favourite runway look: Ellen Madie’s fusion of the much loved bell-bottom silhouette and track suit fabric with white trimmings took us back to the early 19th century when the U.S. Navy adopted the bell-bottom trouser as part of their uniform. The red top over the white shirt makes the look ultra-contemporary making it the perfect street wear look.

Favourite show: De Mil took us to church with collection of men’s shirt-dresses with Roman Catholic Church regalia accents. The grey and white colours were accentuated by the cut of the clothing and the bondage, spider-like-mesh details.