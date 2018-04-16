The menswear collections ended Fashion Week on a strong note with the shows being both entertaining and inspirational. The designers who had the privilege of showing last included; De Mil, Ellen Madie, The Watermelon Social Club, Bi Parel, Esnoko, Bayanda Khatini and Otiz Seflo.
Here are some of our favourite moments:
Favourite runway look: Ellen Madie’s fusion of the much loved bell-bottom silhouette and track suit fabric with white trimmings took us back to the early 19th century when the U.S. Navy adopted the bell-bottom trouser as part of their uniform. The red top over the white shirt makes the look ultra-contemporary making it the perfect street wear look.
Favourite show: De Mil took us to church with collection of men’s shirt-dresses with Roman Catholic Church regalia accents. The grey and white colours were accentuated by the cut of the clothing and the bondage, spider-like-mesh details.
Favourite model: Etienne Tshiswaka’s often looks like he is about to burst out in laughter, especially when attendees cheer at him. His shy look and charming smile wins him our vote.
Favourite street style look: Mpho Motsi and Jason Macheke suit it up in custom made Tiluché suits for the last day of fashion week. Motsi pairs his pinstripe suit with a white t-shirt and Nike sneakers for a laid back look. In contrast to Macheke, who pairs his look with a crisp white shirt and leather loafers.
Favourite Moment: The faux metal wood bearer from Bayanda Khatini’s show had the audience in awe. This was a beautiful play on the notion of the hunter gatherer, showing a contrast between the civilised and uncivilised world.
Song of the night: Moonlight Sonata by Hidden Citizens was a powerful introduction to De Mil’s collection. The instrumental piece’s intensity complimented the minimal yet strong collection.
LISTEN | Moonlight Sonata by Hidden Citizens: