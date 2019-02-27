Design purists and lovers of leading luxury furniture and lighting brands like Tom Dixon, HAY, &Tradition, Moooi, Gubi and many more were heartbroken when Crema closed its doors in Parkhurst, leaving only their Cape Town store open. The company represents major international designers, bringing them across the waters to SA, and had amassed a loyal following in the luxury design market.
So, we were delighted to discover they’re back in town for a pop-up, which closes at the end of March. Located at Jozi’s uber-hip downtown design hub 99 Juta St, it’s a pop-up with a dark side. The brand has transformed the space into a stylish and sultry ode to black, with lighting, furniture, rugs and accessories in Dixon’s current favourite midnight shade.
Debuting at the pop-up will be Tom Dixon’s Copper and Melt pendants and Bell table lamps, which are available in two new colours: glossy black and black smoke. Visitors can also purchase Tom Dixon’s Cut pendants and Boom table lamps, as well as furniture and lighting from celebrated brands Muuto, Diesel, &Tradition, Lee Broom, HAY, Gubi and FLOS. The room settings are paired with a stepped black altar for luminaires and a backdrop of marbleised, midnight-hued wallpaper.
Essentially, it’s a meeting of some of the world’s foremost design houses and their darkest releases brought together in a curated, not-to-be-missed, design-savvy pop-up.
Don’t miss the official launch party this First Thursday 7th March from 6pm-9pm featuring drinks, snacks and beats by Mx Blouse.
• The pop-up will be open from Monday to Saturday between 9am and 5pm until the end of March at 99 Juta St, Braamfontein.