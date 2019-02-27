Design purists and lovers of leading luxury furniture and lighting brands like Tom Dixon, HAY, &Tradition, Moooi, Gubi and many more were heartbroken when Crema closed its doors in Parkhurst, leaving only their Cape Town store open. The company represents major international designers, bringing them across the waters to SA, and had amassed a loyal following in the luxury design market.

So, we were delighted to discover they’re back in town for a pop-up, which closes at the end of March. Located at Jozi’s uber-hip downtown design hub 99 Juta St, it’s a pop-up with a dark side. The brand has transformed the space into a stylish and sultry ode to black, with lighting, furniture, rugs and accessories in Dixon’s current favourite midnight shade.