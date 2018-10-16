Narciso Rodriguez is a master of using monochrome tones to emphasise the clean architectural lines of his clothing. But one colour that’s always disrupted his pristine palette is red, which he likes to use to add a sense of emotion to his garments.

Whether it’s a sliver of the colour used in-between a linear pattern or a pair of red trousers jutting out from under a black coat — red brings in a rebellious streak. Rodriguez coined the phrase “Narciso Red” for the shade used in all his collections — a vibrant red with a tangerine undertone — and has now chosen to extend the impact of this red to his fragrances.

To complete the Narciso fragrance pillar —comprising Narciso EDP in pure white, Poudrée in romantic soft blush-pink, and Narciso EDT in ink black — Rodriguez tapped into the passion, raw sensuality, and power that red evokes. The juice of Narciso Rouge arouses familiarity with its signature heart of musk, as well as curiosity with its addictive combination of Bulgarian rose, cedar wood, amber, and tonka bean.

It took more than two years to create Narciso Rouge, and getting the juice right was just as important as perfecting the colour of the bottle. “When we create a new line, it takes almost three years from the first idea of the designer to the end consumer in the store. With Narciso Rouge, it was a long process, especially regarding the colour. It seems very simple, but this red colour is not easy, especially taking into consideration the alchemy between the juice and the painting of the colour inside of the bottle,” says Stéphane Goret Dervailly, the international marketing director for Narciso Rodriguez/Elie Saab/Alaïa fragrances. “So the tangerine red — it’s not a black red; it’s not a vermillion; it’s a specific Narciso red coming from his collection — that’s expressing passion. Now you see that red is blooming everywhere, which is great. Red is the new black.”