ROCK IT
Gucci’s fine jewellery collections take centre stage in its campaign featuring singer Florence Welch. The rings, bracelets, and necklaces come from several of the house’s collections, and they’re a playful but lavish mix. Gucci, 011-326-7928
LIVE LIKE LOUIS
Why stop at your wardrobe when you can jazz up the rest of your home with Louis Vuitton too? Its Objets Nomades collection is a feat of creativity and functionality and includes everything from swing chairs to stools, bowls, vases, mirrors, and cushions. This series pays homage to Louis Vuitton’s history but is still extremely contemporary. Louis Vuitton, 011-784-9854
IN FULL BLOOM
A rose is just a rose — unless it’s the namesake Lancôme Rose, packed with the regenerative powers that we’ve come to love from the brand. There’s just been an update to the brand’s iconic luxury skincare range: Absolue, with a rebooted, grand-rose extract complex that is the formula’s active ingredient. The gold packaging says it all — this is a luxury line of brightening products that promise to retexturise the complexion and reveal more luminous, bright skin.
SÌ FOR YOURSELF
When Giorgio Armani’s Sì Eau de Parfum launched in 2013, you could smell it everywhere. Women were mad about the scent. Say yes to Sì all over again with its latest iteration.
GO YOUR OWN WAY
Channel your inner Stevie Nicks with Coach’s new dreamer handbag. It’s a glam take on patchwork, contrasting colours, and prints — and it screams boho chic. Coach, 011-883-1203.
OWN THE NIGHT
If your youthful party nights didn’t end in a shot of absinthe or espresso (or both), did they even happen? YSL seems to agree, embracing the two nightcaps in the new Black Opium Eau de Parfum Intense. From the hue of the bottle to the fragrance, blue absinthe is central to this addictive scent. The aromatics of the potent liquor are rounded off with jasmine sambac absolute, orange blossom, vanilla, sandalwood, and — of course — coffee.
• From the May edition from Wanted 2019.