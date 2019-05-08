ROCK IT

Gucci’s fine jewellery collections take centre stage in its campaign featuring singer Florence Welch. The rings, bracelets, and necklaces come from several of the house’s collections, and they’re a playful but lavish mix. Gucci, 011-326-7928

LIVE LIKE LOUIS

Why stop at your wardrobe when you can jazz up the rest of your home with Louis Vuitton too? Its Objets Nomades collection is a feat of creativity and functionality and includes everything from swing chairs to stools, bowls, vases, mirrors, and cushions. This series pays homage to Louis Vuitton’s history but is still extremely contemporary. Louis Vuitton, 011-784-9854