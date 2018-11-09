1. THE OTHER SIDE OF THE WIND: Netflix

Uncompleted at the time of his death in 1985, Orson Welles’ long whispered of magnum opus The Other Side of the Wind has been completed and now comes to Netflix. Compiled by editor Bob Murawski and Welles’ friend and protégé director Peter Bogdanovich (who also stars in the film) from hundreds of hours of footage that the Citizen Kane director shot over six years from 1970 – it’s a fascinating, if flawed, portrait of 1970s excess. Over four decades later it still offers a searing critique of Hollywood and features a stand out performance by legendary director John Huston.

WATCH | The Other Side of the Wind trailer: