Sometimes the talk in the local book world turns to who could be the third South African Nobel laureate, after Nadine Gordimer and JM Coetzee. I always bet on Ivan VladislaviÇ or Marlene van Niekerk, or Zakes Mda. It seems, though, that there might never be another Nobel Prize in Literature, let alone another South African winner.

The Swedish Academy that bestows the prize — arguably, the most important literary prize in the world — has collapsed in a gilded heap under the weight of a sex scandal. It was announced in May that no prize would be awarded this year; what has subsequently emerged makes it unlikely that it will ever recover.

The academy consists of 18 people — they call themselves The Eighteen — who are elected for life. Theirs is a rarefied world of high culture and arcane ritual and the academy is wealthy, owning luxurious apartments in Stockholm and Paris for the members’ use. They own the salubrious restaurant in the old heart of Stockholm where they would meet every Thursday for dinner.