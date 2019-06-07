He cut his teeth with the likes of Luke Dale-Roberts, Scot Kirton, and PJ Vadas, and has now returned to Joburg with the hope of shaking up the city’s culinary scene. Stylistically, he describes his cooking as crisp and clean with aggressive flavours, and says the Marabi offering will remain in line with the small-plate menus the club has been known for since its inception.

“This will be the first time I will be cooking and serving my own dishes to patrons. Food is a language spoken by all, and I am ready to change the world, one plate at a time,” Mlambo says.

The youngster was also lead chef for the Mandela 100 Years USA event hosted by former US president Barack Obama early last year. We see more great things in his future.

CASUAL BUT COOL: FARRO

Farro remains one of Joburg’s best-kept secrets, tucked away in a corner of the Thrupps Centre. It serves up clean and deceptively simple, modern European cooking, where flavour rules. Winter ushers in chef Alex Windebank’s warm and comforting creations. Rich and creamy velouté made from seasonal vegetables arrive in jugs, to be poured over the likes of blue cheese crumpets or filled pastry parcels. Expect heartier meat dishes such as lamb and brisket cooked slow and tender, and chicken liver parfait piled onto thick slices of hot brioche. The menus, simple A4 sheets of paper printed daily, allow for constant changes. Take a look at the wine list, which is an incredibly well-considered showcase of left-of-centre South African stars.