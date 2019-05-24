New York – a world of great food and unforgettable cocktails. You’re sure to find gems, if you just know where to look. One must-try is fine dining Italian restaurant Del Posto.

Stepping from the street into the restaurant, which has a chic hotel-esque exterior, you escape from the noise and bustle of the Meatpacking District into another world as you close the door behind you. The high ceilings and dark wood and wrought-iron interior is reminiscent of a members-only club – it’s suave, but welcoming, and spacious, but warm. And the attention to detail is impeccable – they even offer you a stool for your handbag.

Del Posto is our chosen spot to break bread with members of the Pernod Ricard team and media from across the globe, just a few hours before the highly anticipated launch of Martell Home Live – the brand’s exciting live, interactive talk show, which celebrates talent across the music, fashion and food industries.

We’re welcomed by a waiter with a sleek wooden drinks cart and offered a Martell Blue Swift Sazerac cocktail that’s mixed and made at the table – right down to the seared and twisted lemon peel. It’s the perfect tipple to ease you into lunch. The drinks menu is worth exploring as it features a brief list of classic and Del Posto original cocktails, aperitifs and a very extensive wine list – including magnums.