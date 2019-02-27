What would you cook for yourself after a hard day at work?

I have a private chef at my house — my wife! Though I’ve got my own sushi bar at the house and once or twice a year I invite friends and family around and I make sushi. But my wife is a great chef and she’s always cooked for me, the kids, and now the grandkids, too.

The luxury item you’d take to a desert island?

Wine! A great wine every day would definitely be it. I think a bordeaux. The 10th of March is my birthday (his 70th) and I have a magnum of Château Lafite Rothschild 1949 (the same year that I was born), which we’ll be taking to Japan to drink to celebrate.

What has been your proudest moment?

We’ve got restaurants around the globe: they’ve all been a success and have great reputations. We have team members who’ve been here since the beginning. We’ve got a couple of thousand team members: I travel and see them all and think, hey — we did it! It’s like a family. The most important part of a business is the people: without the good people and good leaders, what have you got?

Where do you want to go on holiday next?

I’ve built a house in Hakone, Japan. It’s about an hour from Tokyo. It’s got mountains and the ocean, and a hot spring. That’s where I’m going for my birthday.