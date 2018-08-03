Recipes Suzelle DIY (Jacana R280)
Pop on your aprons people! South Africa’s darling of DIY has compiled her favourite recipes from her Ouma’s old classics to delicious twists on perennial dishes. Bobotie balls, anyone? She rounds it out with her inimitable kitchen tricks and tips. Because anyone can!
Ottolenghi Simple (Ebury Press R455)
Israeli chef Yotam Ottolenghi turned the food world - and the way we eat - on its head when he opened the first Ottolenghi deli in London in 2002. His fresh take on Mediterranean fare - which made vegetables the star of the show - soon had foodies reaching for the Za’atar and pomegranate pips, and his popularity hasn’t let up. The seventh cookbook Simple lands soon: 130 quick and zesty new recipes that perfectly suit the SA palate and climate.
Foodies of South Africa (Jonathan Ball Publishers R340)
The food on this Facebook page is so indulgent, so irresistible and such fun that it’s no wonder it gets a couple of million views a week. Think Cheesy Braai Bombs, Croque Meneer and Steri Stumpie Hot Chocolate.
Simply Zola (Struik Lifestyle R290)
Zola Nene giggled her way to fame on the Express Morning Show on SABC3, gathering a huge following for her unpretentious food. After a stint as a judge on The Great South African Bake Off she’s settled down to produce her second cookbook. She promises “Salads With Sass “ and “One-Pot Wonders.”
Jamie Cooks Italy ( Michael Joseph R430)
There’s no stopping Jamie Oliver. His last book 5 Ingredients sold more than a million copies, testament to the fact that for all the hype around him, his recipes work. Now he goes back to his beloved Italy for its classic cuisine. Expect such dishes as Stuffed Focaccia, Salina Chicken and Limoncello Tiramisu.
Set a Table (Jacana R320)
Karen Dudley, the queen of casual Cape Town food, implores you to get out the good cutlery and get entertaining. Many of the recipes are taken from her two restaurants The Kitchen and The Dining Room, like the Duck Salad with Cashews and Asparagus Avgolemono, but she has adapted them for the home cook.
Le Braai (Struik Lifestyle R250)
Kobus Botha was raised in the Karoo but now lives in France. He sets up his custom-made mobile braai at markets and fêtes around the country, dishing up a taste of South Africa with a delectable French twist. He intersperses recipes with entertaining anecdotes about the people he meets and the places he sees.