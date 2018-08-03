Recipes Suzelle DIY (Jacana R280)

Pop on your aprons people! South Africa’s darling of DIY has compiled her favourite recipes from her Ouma’s old classics to delicious twists on perennial dishes. Bobotie balls, anyone? She rounds it out with her inimitable kitchen tricks and tips. Because anyone can!

Ottolenghi Simple (Ebury Press R455)

Israeli chef Yotam Ottolenghi turned the food world - and the way we eat - on its head when he opened the first Ottolenghi deli in London in 2002. His fresh take on Mediterranean fare - which made vegetables the star of the show - soon had foodies reaching for the Za’atar and pomegranate pips, and his popularity hasn’t let up. The seventh cookbook Simple lands soon: 130 quick and zesty new recipes that perfectly suit the SA palate and climate.