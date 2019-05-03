With public holidays abounding, and voting day and its unavoidable queues and quarrels ahead, here are some easy-drinking wines set to rule any party you might attend. Failing that, they’re just as enjoyable on a quiet night in, far from the crowds - and political debates.

1. BOUCHARD FINLAYSON SAUVIGNON BLANC 2018

A wonderful light white to counterbalance the intensity of the times. Early bottling has helped capture some floral aromatics, coupled with a palate of granadilla, guava and litchi. Crisp, creamy and as dry as our eyes during Zuma’s resignation speech.