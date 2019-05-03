Wine is just as enjoyable at a party as it is on a quiet night in.
Image: 123RF / belchonock

With public holidays abounding, and voting day and its unavoidable queues and quarrels ahead, here are some easy-drinking wines set to rule any party you might attend. Failing that, they’re just as enjoyable on a quiet night in, far from the crowds - and political debates.

1. BOUCHARD FINLAYSON SAUVIGNON BLANC 2018

A wonderful light white to counterbalance the intensity of the times. Early bottling has helped capture some floral aromatics, coupled with a palate of granadilla, guava and litchi. Crisp, creamy and as dry as our eyes during Zuma’s resignation speech.

Bouchard Finlayson Sauvignon Blanc 2018.
Image: Supplied

2. OAK VALLEY TABULA RASA 2016

Tabula Rasa is a Latin phrase that means “clean slate” and, indeed, this is a wine with more integrity than most politicians could dream of. Made from 100% chardonnay grapes (handpicked from a few well-chosen blocks), it’s an honest reflection of its terroir. Lightly wooded, with fresh finesse, balance and summer fruit on the nose and palate.

Oak Valley Tabula Rasa 2016.
Image: Supplied

3. HOLDEN MANZ BIG G 2014

A coalition we can all get behind! This 50/50 blend of cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc possesses alluring aromas of black cherries and red plums which lead to more subtle notes of pine needles, spearmint and hints of pencil shavings. Soft, integrated tannins and a silky-smooth palate will mellow the most fiery dinner discussion dynamics.

Holden Manz Big G 2014.
Image: Supplied

• Wade Bales is the Founder of Wade Bales Fine Wines & Spirits: wadebales.co.za

© Wanted 2019 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
