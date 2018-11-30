Welcome to the festive season, where delicious foods, great wine, good friends and unusual extended family members abound! Although we can’t guarantee that all your relatives are well-balanced, we can ensure that the wines at your table are.

Along with my hand-picked selection of festive wines and spirits, I’ve suggested the food that will go particularly well with each. Of course not every dish need be accompanied by a separate drink, but with a selection of these bottles at hand, there’ll be something to keep everyone happy.

SILVERTHORN THE GENIE MCC 2016

Why it’s so festive: Traditionally, Rosé Champagne is made from one of two Pinot varieties, but the Genie breaks the rules. Embracing an end of year free-will, Shiraz grapes create a distinct magic in the bottle.

What to pair it with: Festive appetizers like smoked salmon or parma ham and melon skewers.