After almost 10 years of maturation on the lees, this vintage champagne is testament to an elegance borne of time and tradition. Dom Pérignon is determined to honour each vintage and bring its essence to the fore, and its 2013 vintage reveals a strong resonance between pinot noir and chardonnay, and between acidity and full-bodied aromatics. Eucalyptus, mint, and slivers of saline toastiness on the nose lead to a mouthfeel that is elegant, smooth, and dominated by a salinity that leaves a lasting impression.
Price per bottle: R3 999.9
Drinks Cabinet
Dom Pérignon Vintage 2013 is testament to an elegance borne of time and tradition
This French champagne is determined to honour each vintage and bring its essence to the fore
Image: Supplied
After almost 10 years of maturation on the lees, this vintage champagne is testament to an elegance borne of time and tradition. Dom Pérignon is determined to honour each vintage and bring its essence to the fore, and its 2013 vintage reveals a strong resonance between pinot noir and chardonnay, and between acidity and full-bodied aromatics. Eucalyptus, mint, and slivers of saline toastiness on the nose lead to a mouthfeel that is elegant, smooth, and dominated by a salinity that leaves a lasting impression.
Price per bottle: R3 999.9
You might also like...
The family jewel
Veuve Clicquot's winemaker Bruno Dagnée on the Maison's dedication to its reserve wines
Five tips to elevate your experience of Champagne
• From the May edition of Wanted, 2023.