Dom Pérignon Vintage 2013.
Image: Supplied

After almost 10 years of maturation on the lees, this vintage champagne is testament to an elegance borne of time and tradition. Dom Pérignon is determined to honour each vintage and bring its essence to the fore, and its 2013 vintage reveals a strong resonance between pinot noir and chardonnay, and between acidity and full-bodied aromatics. Eucalyptus, mint, and slivers of saline toastiness on the nose lead to a mouthfeel that is elegant, smooth, and dominated by a salinity that leaves a lasting impression.

Price per bottle: R3 999.9

 From the May edition of Wanted, 2023.

