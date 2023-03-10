Every year, celebrated champagne house Krug salutes its founder’s legacy by honouring his dream: to craft the very best champagne he could offer. Its latest Grande Cuvée is the product of the 169th consecutive year it has faithfully followed this hallowed tradition: drawing from over 120 wines spread over at least 10 different vintages. The result: a fine blend of pinot noir, chardonnay, and meunier that has a light-golden colour and a vivacious plume of bubbles. The nose exudes a bouquet of flowers in full bloom while the palate hints at citrus fruits, hazelnut, and nougat. It can be paired with a wealth of culinary combinations — from curries to carrot cake.
Retails from R3 199 a bottle.
Drinks Cabinet - March
The family jewel
If true wealth is found in contentment, look no further than Krug's latest Grande Cuvée
Image: Supplied
• From the March edition of Wanted, 2023.