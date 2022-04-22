Zha jiang mian — translated directly as “fried sauce noodles”, is an iconic Beijing home-cooked and street-style dish. I read somewhere that if you ask anybody in Beijing about where to find the best zha jiang mian in the city, the only answer you’ll get is “at my home”.

It is hard to pinpoint what makes the best zha jiang mian: the secret ingredient seems to differ from home to home. Perhaps, the secret ingredient is “home”. My sensory memory takes me to a winter holiday when I tagged along with my father while he was on a business trip to Beijing. I was about 10, the bone-chilling, dry winter, much like Johannesburg, imprinted strongly. Along with bells and yells of people selling zha jiang mian streetside, each vendor claiming theirs to be the most authentic, maybe “most authentically their own”? Perhaps zha jiang mian is to Beijing is what Bolognese is to Bologna?

Anyone has seen the inside of my fridge knows that I love my pickles, condiments and sauces. I like to prepare a bunch of preserved foods in various flavours, so I can mix and match these flavours with my plain noodles or rice. This “fried sauce” lives in my fridge too; it can take a bit of time to prepare, about 1.5 hours cooking time, but you can prepare a batch and store it for up to 10 days — though it has never lasted for 10 days in my fridge! I love fresh cucumber and carrots with zha jiang mian, which is the traditional way of eating it. There’s much wisdom in the necessity of pairing with these vegetables, to cut through the savouriness and richness of the sauce. Sliced radish are often welcomed in this collaboration too. Here’s to celebrating more of what brings us “home”.