Disembark at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and you are immediately bombarded by a heady mix of sounds, sights and smells.

From the airport, the taxi ride is sure to get your pulse racing as the driver will bob and weave through traffic, honking relentlessly. If that experience does not take your breath away, the first morsel of food that passes your lips surely will.

With more than 1.38-billion people, India comprises 28 different states, and this melting pot of cultures, religions and geographical areas influences the country’s cuisine.

It wasn’t until the British arrived that the term “curry” was coined as a blanket description of the myriad different sauce-based dishes. We can thank the Portuguese for bringing over the cornerstone of Indian cuisine, chillies, which arrived at the end of the 15th century. Like its history, India has a rich and varied food culture — from the tomato-based sauces of the southeast to the rich cashew nut, yoghurt and cream-based sauces of the north; from the bountiful seafood of Kerala to the celebration of game meats of Rajasthan. All of these are built atop foundations of cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, pepper, saffron, cumin, coriander, turmeric and chillies.