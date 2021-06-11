Liam Tomlin’s Chefs Warehouse has teamed up with Tintswalo Boulders Boutique Villa to offer guests three weekends of personal interaction and master classes with their talented head chefs. Food and wine is the order of the weekends, paired with hands-on lessons and the world famous views of the resident colony of penguins.
Each weekend begins with a sushi-making lesson and canapés on Friday, and Saturday brings a fish-preparation demo spearheaded by Abalobi and then a quick trip to the recently opened Deep South Supply Company in Glencairn for a wine tasting by the talented sommelier Jabu Ngwenya. Every weekend introduces a new guest chef in the preparation for dinner service.
The spicy first weekend, June 25 and 26, will have chef Nate Coe share the intricacies of the Indian fare that made his restaurant, Thali, famous. Next, on July 23 and 24, Chefs Warehouse Winebar and Pinchos’s chef, Braam Beyers, unpacks the essence of the Spanish snack. Chef Gordon Logan of Chefs Warehouse at Tintswalo, recently voted one of the best new restaurants in the world by Condé Nast Traveller, rounds out the series with a class on the creation of big flavours on small plates on August 13 and 14.
Three culinary weekends are available from R5,500 per person sharing, including two nights of luxury accommodation with all meals, wine-tasting and master classes. Optional extras include relaxing massages and maritime adventures; however, the mountain views, seascapes and precocious penguins are complimentary. Tintswalo Boulders offers nine double suites and a children’s suite. Bookings are limited to 18 guests per weekend.
For enquiries, e-mail operationsmanager@atlantic.tintswalo.com