Liam Tomlin’s Chefs Warehouse has teamed up with Tintswalo Boulders Boutique Villa to offer guests three weekends of personal interaction and master classes with their talented head chefs. Food and wine is the order of the weekends, paired with hands-on lessons and the world famous views of the resident colony of penguins.

Each weekend begins with a sushi-making lesson and canapés on Friday, and Saturday brings a fish-preparation demo spearheaded by Abalobi and then a quick trip to the recently opened Deep South Supply Company in Glencairn for a wine tasting by the talented sommelier Jabu Ngwenya. Every weekend introduces a new guest chef in the preparation for dinner service.