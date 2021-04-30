Chef Matthew Foxon has been announced as the new executive chef of the famed Johannesburg hotel, The Saxon.

After an extended closure through the lockdown, Joburg’s most prestigious hotel reopens its doors on Saturday, May 1 and with it comes the announcement of a new executive chef and a renewed culinary journey for the property.

Leading the new direction is Foxon, previously of 54 on Bath, who will be overseeing the hotel’s complete culinary programme from restaurants to high tea and everything in between. A change from the past few years that saw the restaurants operate under different chefs.