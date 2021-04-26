Only wines that satisfy strict regulations may be labelled as Cap Classique in SA. In its making, wine destined to become Cap Classique remains in the same bottle from start to finish. It is here, too, that bubbles develop as a result of a second, natural fermentation. This phase, as well as the length of time that the wine spends in contact with the lees before its removal, introduces complexity, finesse and elegance to the aroma and flavour. At a minimum, it takes nine months to produce a single bottle of Cap Classique.

The Cap Classique Producer’s Association (CCPA) promotes SA’s premium Cap Classique wines, as well as the common interests of the producers. Highlighting the importance of time in the making of fine SA bubbly, they’re lobbying for local legislation governing the production of Cap Classique to make provision for at least two categories within the definition of Cap Classique, based on the period the wine spends on the lees.

“This is an important differentiator because it recognises the additional investment producers make in the pursuit of higher quality,” says bubbly legend Pieter Ferreira, chair of the CCPA. “It is also the reason for our new messaging that Cap Classique is perfected by time.”

Here’s to the fantastic quality and range of MCC on offer — and to the men and women behind it who continue to take SA’s bubbly to ever-new heights.

TOP MCC PICKS FROM THE CAPE

1. Benguela Cove Cuvee 58

Bestowed with all the privileges of the cool Walker Bay region, sauvignon blanc steals the spotlight in this blend (pinot noir and chardonnay play superb supporting roles too). With vivid aromas of candied apple, pear and sweet grass, a fine mouse explodes on the surface, bringing bright acidity with it.