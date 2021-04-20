We can’t imagine why you’d need another good reason to plan a trip through the Cape Winelands, but if you’re looking for an excuse to hit the road this autumn, these historic brandy homes will do nicely.

OUDE MOLEN ELGIN

We know, we know. Size isn’t everything. But then, it’s hard not to be impressed by Big Bertha and Long Tom, the two enormous stills at Oude Molen distillery in the cool and misty Elgin valley. They are two of the largest copper pot stills in the southern hemisphere, and you’ll get to see them both on the two-hour tour that will have you tasting your way from the base wine to the range of matured brandies, paired neatly with Lindt chocolates.