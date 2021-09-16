Major international boat shows are taking place in various parts of the world at the moment, but how is the industry doing? We know many people found their luxury yachts to be rather nice places to self-isolate during the pandemic, but has the past 18 months been a motivation to spend your wealth on lavish toys such as boats, cars and planes or a wake-up call to rein in the spending and focus on more spiritual things?

In any normal year around 150 superyachts are completed, a superyacht being defined as measuring more than 30m in length. According to the latest Monaco Yacht Show Market Report 2021, compiled by Superyacht Times, instead of the market going down, it’s actually going up. The majority are between 30m-40m, accounting for 63% of the world’s superyachts with 40m-50m vessels being 21% of the total. What’s really interesting though is that it is the latter category that is on the increase with 56% of all the 486 new superyachts in build being over 40m.

As if this stat is not interesting enough, how about the fact that sales are reaching record numbers for both new and used yachts. Used sales are booming and the report says that there is even an undersupply of used luxury yachts longer than 50m.