Jaguar has announced that it will become an all-electric premium car brand by 2025. As the automotive world moves towards electrification, the decision is not that surprising, what is, though, is that we will be saying goodbye to a car that has been the flagship for luxurious Jaguar motoring for well over 50 years.

The new Jaguar XJ was set to be an all-electric model, the pinnacle of the company’s design and engineering efforts as we enter a new era. It was due to be launched in just a few months time after years of development, but then new Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) boss and former CEO of Renault, announced it will be axed.

Tears will be shed for the luxury barge, after all, it has been a favourite of executives, politicians, celebrities and even royalty for decades. And funeral companies, though that’s probably not something Jag likes to brag about too much. The XJ12C coupe was even turned into a race car by Broadspeed in 1975 to compete in the European Touring Car series.