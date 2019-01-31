It is that perfect everyman’s sports car with a wide set of talents, and those talents have been further extended at both ends of the comfort and sports scale.

The eighth generation of this rear-engined icon that originally sprung from the loins of a VW Beetle is almost boring in its ability to be a cultured and smooth-riding car in the hurly-burly of traffic jams, where most driving time is spent. It cruises over unkempt tar with judder-free finesse, as smooth as chilled Amarula, and leaves the bone-shaking to its edgier GT-badged brothers.

But show it an open road, preferably a winding one, and it comes alive in all kinds of adrenaline-surging ways. The twin-turbo boxer six-cylinder engine remains a 3l but is muscled up to 331kW power and 530Nm torque, up from 309kW and 500Nm.

Performance is strong, punchy and instant, virtually lag-free at sea level where I drove it at the international launch in Valencia, Spain.

The engine and eight-speed PDK auto gearbox, which has gained an extra gear and has faster shifts, are Simon and Garfunkel in their harmonious collaboration, delivering a mechanical duet so finessed that one can scarcely think of them as two separate items.

The PDK is the quickest form of Porsche, with the auto Carrera S able to hit 100km/h in 3.7 seconds (the 4S is a tenth quicker), but there will be a manual version arriving in six months for clutch-loving purists who feel more driving-fulfilled by using additional limbs. German autobahns will allow the Carrera S to stretch its legs to 308km/h and the 4S to 306.

The Carrera S is no wailing GT3 sound-wise, but the turbo engine makes a valiant attempt at sonic charm and revs to a respectable 7,500 rpm.

New technology includes a Wet Mode that makes the car almost foolproof to drive in the rain, by detecting a moist surface and adjusting the stability control to suit, and deploying the electrical rear wing for more downforce. My attempts to spin the Carrera S on a wet handling track proved fruitless no matter how roughly I shook it by the collar.