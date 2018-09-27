British sports car maker Aston Martin is also joining the electric avenue by announcing its first fully electric car in the form of the Rapide E, which will reach its first customers in the fourth quarter of 2019; only 155 units will be built.

Based on the company’s four-door saloon architecture, the Rapide, the Rapide E will be optimised for aerodynamic efficiency. It will also be a precursor to the relaunch of the Lagonda brand, which will be Aston’s all-electric vehicle nomenclature.

As mentioned, the car’s exterior and underbody has also been aerodynamically optimised and complemented with newly-designed aerodynamic wheels. The latter is shod with Pirelli P-Zero low rolling- resistance tyres featuring noise-cancelling foam, Rapide E aims to achieve higher levels of aerodynamic, frictional losses and cooling performance over the standard Rapide S.