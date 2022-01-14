Sidney Poitier, who died at the age of 94 on January 7, was a pioneer for black representation onscreen. He won a best actor Oscar in 1964 for his portrayal of a handyman who helps a group of German nuns to build a chapel in Lilies of the Field, becoming the first black actor to win the award. He went on to star in a string of hits in the 1960s and was awarded an honorary award by the Academy in 2002 for “his extraordinary performances and unique presence on the screen and for representing the industry with dignity, style and intelligence.”

Though sometimes criticised for his occupation of the place of the acceptable, polite face of black America in his films, Poitier was a fervent supporter of the Civil Rights movement and helped, together with his lifelong friend Harry Belafonte, to break barriers for the representation of black Americans that undoubtedly laid the foundations for the modern era.

Here in tribute to the man who was born in abject poverty to Bahamian parents in Miami and raised himself up through sheer determination and drive to the heights of Hollywood, are three films that remind us of the genius of Poitier as an actor whose career spanned over four decades during one of the most tumultuous and difficult periods in American history.