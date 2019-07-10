It’s true, we’re as gutted as you are not to be enjoying the Turbine Art Fair at the Turbine Hall in Newtown. The building, aside from its relevant location, has a serving of industrial history that few others can replicate. Having said that, this year’s event at its new address in Sandton offers a glut of enticing features, exhibitions and booths to get excited about with a show that will be bigger than ever before. As always, the fair’s aim is to develop emerging artists and bring talent into a more accessible arena, pricing the majority of its pieces below R50,000.

This year, we’ll be beating a path to the third annual Strauss & Co exhibition: A Meeting of Minds. Collectors both fledgling and established look forward to the Strauss & Co feature each year for its in-depth curation of the work of historic artists, a feature which endeavors to educate an inquisitive, art-loving public.

Louis Khehla Maqhubela and Douglas Portway, South African artists from vastly different backgrounds, met in Cornwall, in England, in 1967. That chance meeting changed the course of their work. Strauss & Co’s retrospective, curated by Wilhelm van Rensburg, will look at the dualities of the artists’ work after that meeting, as well as what sets their work apart.