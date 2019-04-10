Hula Dining Chair.
Hula Dining Chair.
Image: Supplied

Do you recall the wrought-iron John Salterini Hoop chairs of the 1950s? Wire iterations of them lasted well into my youth in the 80s and still feature in many an auntie or granny’s garden set. These nostalgic circular garden chairs were the inspiration for designer Haldane Martin’s latest collection, aptly named Hula.

While Martin’s extensive collection of chairs has made him famous, the designer has branched out into other furniture items, as well as into interiors, since then.

Hula Dining Chair.
Hula Dining Chair.
Image: Supplied

With its reminiscent circular frame and spindly legs, Martin’s modern interpretation features bold parallel lines set within the round. All versions, including the dining and lounge chairs; love seats; kitchen; stacking and bar stools, come in a host of juicy shades from their Hot South palette.

While it’s hard to choose, our favourite has to be the Dining Chair since this one, more than the others, pays homage to the original 1950s version but brings it into the 21st century with cleaner lines and colours that tease. The seat is ergonomically formed (one up on their predecessors) and stacks effortlessly … frankly, we wouldn’t expect less from this chair’s designer.

You might also like...

The Frequency Hurricane Lantern from Georg Jensen is a work of art

Wind, water and light inform this lantern’s elegant, mercurial aesthetic
Style
2 months ago

Vox Table Lamp – the light that’s turning us on

Elegant and minimal, this lamp will show your home in the best light
Style
6 months ago

Object of Desire: The timeless 5321 ‘seashell’ lamp

This evergreen Finnish design fuses romance and modernity
Style
3 months ago
© Wanted 2019 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X