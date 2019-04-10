Do you recall the wrought-iron John Salterini Hoop chairs of the 1950s? Wire iterations of them lasted well into my youth in the 80s and still feature in many an auntie or granny’s garden set. These nostalgic circular garden chairs were the inspiration for designer Haldane Martin’s latest collection, aptly named Hula.

While Martin’s extensive collection of chairs has made him famous, the designer has branched out into other furniture items, as well as into interiors, since then.